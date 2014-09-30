Hits and misses: Sochi's highest and lowest
Carolina Kostner, Team Russia and U.S. ice dancers thrived, while Team France, Patrick Chan and German pairs suffered through rough moments. More »
2014-09-30T10:49:19-0400
Figure Skating
Chan to sit out 2014-15, return following seasonThree-time world champion Patrick Chan will sit out this season but plans to return to competition in 2015-16, Skate Canada announced Tuesday. More »
2014-02-21T11:07:41-0500
Figure Skating
Checking the math: Should Sotnikova have won?Some members of the skating world are crying controversy, but the Russian federation relied on calculators to earn its skaters higher marks in Sochi. More »
2014-02-22T11:34:16-0500
Figure Skating
Borscht Belts: Kim 'not really upset' about resultKorea's Yu-Na Kim isn't complaining about finishing in second place, even as the Korean Skating Union and her supporters call for a judging investigation. More »
2014-02-20T17:32:57-0500
Figure Skating
Russia's first lady: Sotnikova ousts Kim for goldOn a night of many personal bests, Russia's Adelina Sotnikova shocked the world by defeating Korea's Yu-Na Kim for gold, and Carolina Kostner bagged the bronze for Italy. More »
2014-02-18T09:16:42-0500
Figure Skating
Moir says Zoueva sometimes 'wasn't in our corner'A day after finishing second at the Olympics behind training mates Meryl Davis and Charlie White, Scott Moir opened up about the trying season he and Tessa Virtue have had. More »
2014-02-17T19:01:39-0500
Figure Skating
Hail to the victors! Davis, White win Olympic goldFor the first time ever, an American ice dance team stood on top of the Olympic podium. Meryl Davis and Charlie White took the gold Monday in Sochi. More »
2014-02-14T18:39:54-0500
Figure Skating
Curses! Chan hands Hanyu Olympic gold medalThe gold within his grasp, Patrick Chan let it slip through his fingers. Yuzuru Hanyu was there to catch it to become Japan's first Olympic men's champion. More »
2014-02-13T11:00:41-0500
Figure Skating
Plushenko withdraws, takes final bows on careerEvgeni Plushenko withdrew from the men's event at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games and later announced his retirement from competitive skating. More »
2014-02-12T16:37:05-0500
Figure Skating
Volosozhar, Trankov reclaim pairs throne for RussiaFavorites Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov lived up to weighty expectations and captured the gold, with teammates Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov surprising with silver. More »
Pre-Olympic Events
Sep. 25 - Sep. 28
2013 Nebelhorn Trophy
Oberstdorf, Germany
Oberstdorf, Germany, was the site of this prestigious international competition, Sept. 25-28. More »
Nov. 19 - Nov. 23
2014 Eastern Sectional Championships
Ashburn, Va.
Skaters from the Eastern Section compete in an attempt to qualify for the 2014 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. More »
Nov. 19 - Nov. 23
2014 Midwestern Sectional Championships
East Lansing, Mich.
Skaters from the Midwestern Section compete in an attempt to qualify for the 2014 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. More »
Nov. 19 - Nov. 23
2014 Pacific Coast Sectional Championships
Oakland, Calif.
Skaters from the Pacific Coast Section compete in an attempt to qualify for the 2014 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. More »
Dec. 5 - Dec. 8
2013 Grand Prix Final (Junior & Senior)
Fukuoka, Japan
The top six point-earners in each discipline compete at the 2013 Grand Prix Series Final in Fukuoka, Japan. More »
Dec. 27 - Jan. 1
2014 U.S. Olympic Team Long Track Speed Skating Trials
Salt Lake City, Utah
This competition determines which long track speed skaters will represent the U.S. at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia. More »
Jan. 2 - Jan. 5
2014 U.S. Olympic Team Short Track Speed Skating Trials
Salt Lake City, Utah
The short track speed skaters who will represent the U.S. at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, will be determined over these few days in Kearns, Utah. More »
Jan. 4 - Jan. 11
2014 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Boston, Mass.
The best figure skaters in the country battle for supremacy Jan. 5-12 at TD Garden in Boston. More »
Jan. 10 - Jan. 12
2014 European Speed Skating Championships
Hamar, Norway
The best long track speed skaters in Europe compete at the 2014 European Speed Skating Championships in Budapest, Hungary. More »
Jan. 13 - Jan. 19
2014 European Figure Skating Championships
Budapest, Hungary
The best skaters in Europe compete at the 2014 European Figure Skating Championships in Budapest, Hungary. More »
Jan. 17 - Jan. 19
2014 European Short Track Championships
Dresden, Germany
The best short track speed skaters in Europe compete at the 2014 European Short Track Championships in Dresden, Germany. More »
Jan. 18 - Jan. 19
2014 World Sprint Speed Skating Championships
Nagano, Japan
The best 500- and 1,000-meter speed skaters in the world compete at the 2014 World Sprint Championships in Nagano, Japan. More »